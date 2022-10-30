Wolf trapper education class offered Nov. 27 in Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A wolf trapper education class will be offered in Salmon on Sunday, November 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game office.

Wolf trapper education classes are in high demand in our area and are usually taught just a few times a year — so if you need a class, sign up now!

Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a class:

Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags.

Anyone intending to trap wolves that did not hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education courses. So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.

Students must pre-register online by visiting Fish and Game’s website. The cost is $9.75.

A wolf trapper education class provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced, certified trapper instructors.

For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.