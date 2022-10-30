Wolf trapper education class offered Nov. 27 in Salmon
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A wolf trapper education class will be offered in Salmon on Sunday, November 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game office.
Wolf trapper education classes are in high demand in our area and are usually taught just a few times a year — so if you need a class, sign up now!
Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a class:
- Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags.
- Anyone intending to trap wolves that did not hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education courses. So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.
- Students must pre-register online by visiting Fish and Game’s website. The cost is $9.75.
- A wolf trapper education class provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced, certified trapper instructors.
For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.