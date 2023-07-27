Idaho’s June unemployment rate increases to 2.7%

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate experienced a slight increase in June, rising by one-tenth of a percentage point from 2.6% in May to 2.7%.

June’s labor force – workers who are employed or unemployed but looking for work – increased by 1,778 people (0.2%) to 964,246.

Idaho’s labor force participation was unchanged between May and June, remaining at 62.5%.

Total employment increased by 1,058 (0.1%) to 938,529 while unemployment increased by 720 (2.9%) to 25,717.

Idaho’s nonfarm jobs increased by 1,200 (0.1%) to 849,700 in June. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains include other services (4.6%); transportation, warehousing and utilities (2.2%); private educational services (1.2%); local government (0.7%); accommodation and food services (0.5%); and durable goods manufacturing

(0.5%).

Industries with the greatest job declines in June were natural resources (-4.8%), state government (-3.6%) and construction (-0.7%).

Four of Idaho’s six Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) experienced over-the-month nonfarm job increases in June. Lewiston saw the largest increase at 1.4%, followed by Coeur d’Alene (0.4%), Boise (0.3%) and Idaho Falls (0.2%). Pocatello and Twin Falls both experienced decreases of 0.2%.

Year over Year

Idaho’s June unemployment rate of 2.7% was one-tenth of a percentage point higher than that of one year ago. The labor force was up 1.3%, an increase of 12,035 people.

The number of unemployed Idahoans increased 3.4% (848) over the same time period, while the number of employed rose 1.2% (11,187).

Idaho’s total nonfarm jobs increased by 3.3% (26,800). Most major industry sectors showed over-the-year job gains except nondurable goods manufacturing (-3.2%), retail trade

(-0.6%) and financial activities (-0.2%).

All of Idaho’s MSAs saw year-over-year nonfarm job gains. Coeur d’Alene saw the greatest increase at 4.6%, followed by Boise (3.8%), Idaho Falls (3.6%), Pocatello (3.1%), Twin Falls (2.2%) and Lewiston (0.7%).

National Comparisons

Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased from 3.7% in May to 3.6% in June. The number of unemployed decreased by 140,000 to 6 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 209,000 (0.1%) to 156.2 million.