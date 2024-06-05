Remembering the Teton Dam collapse 48 years later

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - We are remembering the day lives were lost and thousand of people were affected from the Teton Dam collapse on June 5, 1976.

It failed due to fracturing and crackling in the surrounding wall and sediment core. The water rushed toward the cities of Teton, Wilford, Sugar City, and Rexburg.

The high water followed the Snake River through Idaho Falls and Blackfoot ending at American Falls Reservoir.

11 people died in the flood.

The damage was estimated at about 1-billion dollars, but the impact on the families who survived are still being felt to this day.

Above is the 40th anniversary special on the Teton Dam failure.