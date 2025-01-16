Red states can pick up the legal fight against mifepristone, judge rules

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — Missouri, Kansas and Idaho can press forward with their lawsuit to restrict access to the abortion drug mifepristone, a federal judge ruled Thursday, months after the US Supreme Court had rejected an earlier version of the legal challenge.

The decision by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of President-elect Donald Trump, will allow the GOP-led states to pick up where a lawsuit brought by private anti-abortion activists left off, after the Supreme Court said last year that those activists lacked standing to bring the legal challenge.

In the amended complaint green-lit by Kacsmaryk, the states argued that certain moves by the US Food and Drug Administration have facilitated the flow of mifepristone across their borders, undermining their own abortion restrictions.

Idaho, for instance, bans abortion in most circumstances, while some restrictions on medication abortion remain in Kansas and Missouri even after voters approved ballot initiatives protecting abortion rights.

They’re challenging FDA rules that have allowed for the drug to be obtained by the mail without an in-person doctor’s visit, as well as the FDA’s approval of the generic version of the drug and other changes in the last several years for how the drug can be prescribed.

In the new order, Kacsmaryk waved away the arguments of the FDA’s defenders who said his Amarillo, Texas, courtroom was an inappropriate venue for the case because the states’ claims lacked any tie to his court district. The judge said he’d give those arguments a fuller review at the next phase in the case, when defenders of the regulations, including the mifepristone manufacturer Danco, will have the opportunity to seek the lawsuit’s dismissal.

The timing of Kacsmaryk’s order, just days before the inauguration, means that it will be the Trump Justice Department, and not the current administration, that decides how to handle that next step of the case. The Biden administration had defended the FDA’s regulatory approach to mifepristone at the Supreme Court last year.

The Trump transition team did not respond to a CNN inquiry about the case.

Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, when asked about DOJ’s policy of defending the FDA’s regulations at her Senate confirmation hearing this week, said that she would need to do more research. She also vowed not to let her personal anti-abortion views influence her actions leading the department.

The move by the anti-abortion activists to file the original case in Amarillo drew judge-shopping accusations because nearly all cases filed there are assigned to Kacsmaryk, who, before joining the bench, worked for a legal advocacy organization focused on social conservative causes. In a 2023 ruling later reversed by higher courts, Kacsmaryk said that the FDA’s decades-old approval of drug should be wiped away entirely.

