Idaho Democratic Party reelects Lauren Necochea as party chair

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Lauren Necochea has been reelected as Chair of the Idaho Democratic Party (IDP). On Saturday, March 8th, State Central Committee members overwhelmingly voted in favor of Necochea on the first ballot, reaffirming her leadership.

Necochea first took the helm of the IDP in 2022, completing the term of the late Fred Cornforth, who stepped down after being diagnosed with glioblastoma.

"Under Necochea’s tenure, the Idaho Democratic Party (IDP) has achieved historic milestones, including establishing active party organizations in all 44 counties, recruiting a record number of candidates, and launching the most comprehensive coordinated campaign effort in state party history," writes the IDP.

Following her reelection, Necochea reaffirmed her commitment to holding the Trump administration accountable, strengthening the Democratic Party, and fighting for Idaho’s working families.

“I'm honored to continue leading the Idaho Democratic Party at this critical moment. Idahoans are seeing the consequences of Republican leaders fully surrendering to Donald Trump, pushing school vouchers, handing out tax breaks to the wealthy, and catering to the most extreme elements of their party," said IDP Chair Lauren Necochea. "We warned about Project 2025 — and now even Trump’s own voters are realizing the damage. The tide is turning. Democrats are on the front lines fighting to protect public schools, defend fundamental freedoms, and ensure government works for everyday people, not just the powerful few.”