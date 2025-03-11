Wyoming welding school brings trade skills showcase to Malad students

MALAD CITY, Idaho (KIFI)– Western Welding Academy, based in Gillette, Wyoming, made a stop at Malad High School on Tuesday to promote trade jobs as part of their '2025 Blue Collar Tour. '

The Blue Collar Tour visits 30 high schools across the western and midwestern United States to get students interested in trade jobs with a focus on the welding industry.

"We've got to get these kids inspired," said Quacy Wilson, director of student selection at Western Welding Academy. "We got to show them that there's another way to make money and make a living, and that we need it–if we want to continue to live the way we do, we got to have blue collar people."

Wilson said the US is experiencing a shortage of around 400,000 welders. And with the average blue-collar worker being between 45 and 56 years old, trade workers are retiring faster than they can be replaced.

Lexie Evans, Malad High School's sole agriculture educator, said the welding classes she teaches are gaining steam, and events like the Blue Collar Tour are important to reinforce student skills and show young adults the draw of trade careers.

"It's extremely important to show them, 'you can do this,'" said Evans. "I think it's a great skill, and I think it sets them up for career success–and that's my goal as a teacher."

For more information on the Blue Collar Tour and welding programs, you can visit the Western Welding Academy website.