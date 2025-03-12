Local pickleball enthusiasts gather for Pocatello tournament this weekend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Poky Pickleball will host their first tournament this weekend with competitors coming from all over southeast Idaho to play for big prizes.

Sterling Murdock, co-owner of Poky Pickleball, said league players have geared up for weeks to place in the tournament, and the number of people already entered promises an action-packed event.

"Just for the pre sign ups and stuff like that, we've got pretty good numbers," said Murdock. "We've got people from Rexburg, Twin Falls, Logan, Lava Hot Springs, Burley and then a lot of our local people over here."

Pickleballers will compete to win any number of the over $7,000 worth of prizes up for grabs, including first-place prizes of SLK Pro pickleball paddles and medals.

Poky Pickleball is also raffling off several other goodies from national and local businesses. But Murdock said, despite the treasure trove of prizes, the real focus is the enjoyment of getting the pickleball community together.

"End of the day, it's all about having fun," said Murdock. "That's what we're wanting, you know? We want everyone to have fun, we want a good turnout."

For more information and to see a tournament schedule, you can visit Poky Pickleball's website.