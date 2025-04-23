Structure fire breaks out on Joan Ave

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A fence and a shed were engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon at a home on Joan Avenue in Idaho Falls.

Neighbors noticed a dark plume of smoke rising from the area around 1:15 PM and came to help. Eyewitnesses say they worked together, tossing buckets of water and using garden hoses to help as best they could.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived on the scene at 1:19 PM and quickly put the fire out.

“A shed caught on fire, a fence caught on fire, and it looks like a tree caught on fire as well," said Robert Joseph Hall of the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

Three fire engines responded to initial reports, with another one on the way. A ladder truck was also called out.

“We also had three ambulances show up, and a Battalion Chief,” said Hall.

Hall says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The owners of the shed and shared fence, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke to Local News 8.

“It’s devastating to have half your stuff gone. But we’re lucky that the house isn’t on fire and that we can still go in the house.” - said one of the homeowners.

“I built that shed many years ago, it’s been there a long time. Twenty… twenty-five years?” - said the other resident.

The neighbors on the other side of the shared fence say they had recently planted raspberry bushes, which were also lost to the flames.