Gov. Little orders flags lowered to honor Idaho’s fallen officers

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little is ordering all u-s and Idaho state flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday, May 15, 2025, from morning to sunset, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

"It is so important that we recognize our fallen officers and their families for their sacrifice so the rest of us can live in safety and peace," said Little in a written statement. "Day in and day out, our law enforcement officers walk from their homes and head to work knowing full well the dangerous situations they could encounter in a typical work day. Their willingness to confront those dangers in their service to our communities and our state deserves our gratitude."

Little says he wants to honor Ada County Sheriff's Deputy Tobin Bolter, who lost his life in the line of duty last year.

"His (Bolter's) wife, Abbey, has displayed unshakeable faith in the face of tremendous tragedy. We will continue to support Abbey and their baby - and ALL the loved ones of every fallen officer in our great state," said Little.