Idaho

2 firefighters dead after being ambushed by gunman

By
today at 6:33 PM
Published 5:29 PM

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) — Several firefighters were ambushed by a gunman while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d'Alene. Two firefighters were killed.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris tells ABC News the firefighters were responding to a fire on Canfield Mountain. When the firefighters arrived, someone started shooting at them from the woods, according to the Sheriff.

The number of injured people is currently unknown.

This is considered an active shooting situation. Law enforcement is still trying to find the suspect.

Sheriff Norris says law enforcement is "actively taking sniper fire."

FBI resources are on their way to the scene.

Kootenai County Emergency Management has issued a shelter in place for people along part of Canfield Mountain.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the incident is a "heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters."

"Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho," Little said in a post on X. "I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more," he added.

Local News 8 will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

