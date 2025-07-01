Procession underway to honor fallen Coeur d’Alene firefighters

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) — Authorities in Coeur d'Alene are holding a procession to honor the firefighters killed in Sunday's ambush on Canfield Mountain. Monday, the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Chief and Kootenai County Fire & Rescue Chief confirmed the tragic deaths of Battalion Chief John Morrison of the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department and Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42, of Kootenai County Fire & Rescue.

Watch the procession live above.

Engineer David Tysdal, who was injured in the shooting, is reportedly recovering in the hospital. While commenting on the state of the fire crews in a press conference Monday, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said, "They’re in shock and they’re still processing it.” Both fire departments have stated that they will be providing mental health resources to their personnel and the affected families.

The community can support the victims' families by donating through the official Facebook pages of Kootenai County Fire & Rescue and Coeur d'Alene Fire.