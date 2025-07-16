Reckless driver causes semi to lose hay bales on I-86

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State Police said a reckless driver cut off a semi truck, causing some of the hay bales it was hauling to fall off the trailer and block the highway.

It was reported at 9:38 on Interstate 86 east of American Falls at milepost 44.

Idaho State Police reported that a Pocatello man was slowing down for a construction zone when a driver cut in front of him, forcing him to slam on his brakes, which caused the load to shift. Several large bales fell off.

Both eastbound lanes were blocked for about an hour and a half until crews were able to clear the roadway.

The Idaho State Police would like to remind motorists that loaded semi-trucks do not have the same stopping ability as a typical passenger vehicle or pickup truck. Please follow all posted speed limit signs, especially in construction zones, and increase following distance for everyone’s safety.