Idaho Fish and Game finds new ways to estimate wolf population

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Fish and Game estimates there are about 100 less wolves in the Gem State than last year.

Last week, wildlife managers estimated there are over 1,200 wolves in Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game said it is changing how it counts the wolf population. In the past, it used cameras, but now it uses the ABC method, which uses age and genetic data from wolf teeth collected from harvested wolves to estimate population and litter sizes.

"It really has been an agency-wide effort," said IDFG Wildlife Research Manager, Matt Mumma. "Across the regions and actually checking in on wolves and gathering those teeth which are vital to the model itself."

The estimates show wolf numbers peak in May due to new pups being born, but the numbers start to decline afterwards due to hunting and other natural causes.

Wildlife managers say these numbers and using the new ABC method are important for Idaho as the state tries to reduce its wolf population to around 500 a year.