Idaho

Don’t miss out: Idaho Controlled Hunt Tag deadline looms

Idaho Fish and Game
By
today at 4:04 PM
Published 4:29 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho hunters, time is running out. Outdoor enthusiasts who drew a limited controlled hunt tag for Deer, Elk, Pronghorn, Fall Bear, Swan, or Turkey in the initial drawing have until 11:59 PM MDT on Thursday, August 1st, to purchase their tags. Failure to complete the purchase by this deadline will result in forfeiture of the tag, which will then be re-offered in a second drawing.

"It is the applicant's responsibility to see if they drew a controlled hunt tag and to buy it by this deadline," says Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG). "All controlled hunt tags (except unlimited and January hunts) that are not purchased by the Aug. 1 deadline will be forfeited and offered in the second drawing. There are no exceptions."

Hunters who applied for these controlled hunts can verify their results and purchase their tags through several convenient methods. Results are available, and purchases can be made online via the IDFG website. Alternatively, hunters can visit any Fish and Game office, an authorized license vendor, or call (800) 554-8685 to reach IDFG.

Following the August 1st deadline, any unclaimed tags for Deer, Elk, Pronghorn, and Fall Bear will become available in a second drawing. IDFG anticipates the results for this subsequent drawing will be posted in late August. For more information, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Author Profile Photo

News Team

