Idaho Museum of Natural History launches mobile unit to bring education to the entire state

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Museum of Natural History's (IMNH's) new Museum Everywhere Program will bring a slice of the museum experience to the entire Gem State with help from its flagship 'Mobile Museum' unit.

The Mobile Museum van is equipped with a full walk-through exhibit and hands-on activities featuring items from the IMNH's collection. This summer, the traveling exhibit focuses on celebrating Idaho's dinosaurs.

Museum managers said the new program and mobile unit are the IMNH's way of fulfilling their responsibility as Idaho's official natural history museum to bring the educational experience to everyone from Pocatello to the panhandle.

"We think that everyone in Idaho should have the chance to experience Idaho's natural history," said Robert Gay, education manager for the IMNH. "As the state's official museum of natural history, we feel like we have that statewide duty, and it's just really cool stuff; Idaho has really cool natural history."

The Mobile Museum was made possible by a grant from the David B. Jones Foundation, a non-profit that supports research in paleontology and educational programs.

To keep track of the Mobile Museum's upcoming tour locations, you can follow the Idaho Museum of Natural History on Facebook. To book a visit from the Mobile Museum at a library, school, or event, you can find details on the IMNH website.