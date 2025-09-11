Crash in Malad City claims two lives, Juvenile airlifted to hospital
MALAD CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a crash which killed 2 people and injured a juvenile.
The accident happened around 9:16 p.m. at the intersection of 700 N and 100 W, in Malad City.
A 2014 Ford Focus, carrying a man from Fielding, Utah, a woman from Tremonton, Utah, and a juvenile, was heading south on 100 W when it veered off the road onto the right shoulder. The driver apparently overcorrected, causing the car to roll and crash into two parked vehicles—a Chevy Colorado and a Jeep Wrangler—on the opposite shoulder.
Both adults in the Ford were rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance but did not survive their injuries. The juvenile, who was wearing a seatbelt, was flown to an area hospital in critical condition.
The crash scene remained closed for about three hours. ISP said the investigation is still ongoing..