New AAA research warns of sharp increase in dangerous behavior behind the wheel

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho (News Release) — Patient drivers wanted. That’s AAA’s message after new research confirms that 96% of drivers have taken aggressive actions behind the wheel over the past year.

Unfortunately, aggression has deadly consequences. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, 49% of all crashes last year involved aggressive driving, with 75 deaths.

“Having a ‘me first’ approach to driving can lead to reckless behavior. And when people try to ‘get even’ with another risky driver, no one wins,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “In today’s world, courtesy and keeping your cool are more important than ever.”

AAA research – key findings

AAA compared its latest research with results from a previous study from more than a decade ago, revealing a shocking increase in aggressive driving behavior:

Cutting off other drivers is up 67%

Honking out of anger is up 47%

Making an angry gesture is up 12%

On a more positive note, tailgating is down 24%, and yelling is down 17%.

The top offenders

Drivers under age 60

Drivers with a household income of $100,000 or more

Men and women are equal offenders when it comes to aggressive driving, but men are more likely to engage in violent behavior

Aggressive driving also finds its way into other behaviors, with 82% of the driving population admitting to red light running at least once in the previous year. 68% reported passing in the slow lane, 66% reported honking the horn to indicate displeasure with someone, and 65% glared at another driver.

“As soon as we decide that our time or convenience is more important than someone else’s, dangerous things can happen,” Conde said. “We all deserve to use the roads safely and reach our destination without a bunch of stress and frustration.”

Interestingly, AAA survey respondents acknowledged that the type of vehicle also influenced their behavior, with sports cars, big trucks and motorcycles being viewed as more “aggressive” vehicles.

Keep calm and drive on

Respondents use several strategies to stop themselves from driving aggressively, including:

Thinking about the potential consequences (69%)

Letting other vehicles pass (57%)

Listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks (49%)

Cursing under their breath (30%)

Focusing on breathing (25%)

Drivers who felt threatened by others used these and other techniques to de-escalate the situation:

Avoid eye contact (45%)

Let someone else go first (45%)

Take another route (33%)

Situations affecting aggression

AAA’s research points to a variety of environmental factors that determine how aggressively some people drive. For example, some drivers were much safer during inclement weather or when they had their kids in the car. And some drivers were more aggressive during rush hour or when they encountered unexpected traffic.

“It’s totally reasonable to take extra precautions to protect your kids but remember – everyone on the road is someone’s child,” Conde said. “A friendly wave and a smile can go a long way in keeping the roads safe for all.”

82% of respondents reported experiences where they felt threatened by other drivers. AAA urges drivers to take deep breaths and not react. If the situation continues, call 911 or go to a public place. Never drive home.

“Aggressive driving is contagious, but so is courtesy,” Conde said. “As drivers, we get to make our own choice on which attitude will prevail.”