School Cancelled for Some D91 Schools

The following is a press release from Idaho Falls School District 91

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — School will be cancelled at Skyline High School, Eagle Rock Middle School, and Boyes Elementary today, Thursday, September 25th.

Last night, a student made a comment about a threat with a gun. The comment was reported to the SRO. An investigation was conducted, and the threat was found to be noncredible. The student will be facing disciplinary action in accordance with board policy.

In a separate report, last night during the dance, a rumor was reported of a car in the area with a person that had a gun. The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating this rumor. Out of an abundance of caution, school will be cancelled Thursday, September 25th.

Any student who may have heard or seen something is encouraged to report it to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.

Idaho Falls School District 91 takes these matters seriously. As a district, we are committed to keeping students and staff safe.

I am grateful for the quick response by Skyline High School and the Idaho Falls Police Department. I appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our families as we work together to keep our schools safe.