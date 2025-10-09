Preliminary hearing for Rexburg man charged with child sexual abuse pushed back

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Jason Chad Fleming, the man arrested September 11, 2025, for Felony Lewd Conduct with a Minor, has had his preliminary hearing pushed back to November 12, 2025.

The preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for October 8, but was changed to the 12 due to a scheduling issue with a witness.

Jason is currently facing two counts:

Count 1: Felony Lewd Conduct with a Child under the age of 16 Punishable by up to life in prison, and up to a $50,000 fine

Count 2: Felony Sexual Abuse of a Child under the age of 16

According to court documents, the 6-year-old victim told investigators that 19-year-old Jason Fleming had touched his genitals. He also told the detectives that after the molestation, Fleming said they had to wash their hands because they were "dirty." Fleming and the victim then prayed together.

When Fleming was questioned, he admitted to touching the victim, as well as masturbating in front of them.

Fleming is out on bond after his parents put up $250,000. The conditions of the bond include a No Contact Order (NCO) for the victim, as well as any minor children, which has forced Fleming to find a new place of residence. The NCO is in place for a period of 3 years from September 12. The bond was reduced to $75,000, with the extra $175,000 returned to Fleming's parents.