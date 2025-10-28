Idaho students can still ‘Name that plow’ in ITD contest

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — There’s still time for Idaho students to help name one of the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD's) snowplows.

IDT says it is excited to include students in its 2nd annual 'Name a Snowplow' contest. They say this is a fun challenge for students in grades 6 to 12 to learn about Idaho transportation.

ITD also says that when its plows have names, it makes them more visible to drivers, so they are less likely to be hit.

"It is the time of year to start looking out for plows, looking out for slick roads, winter driving yet again. And we are happy to see students getting interested and hope that we can have fewer and fewer plow strikes all winter long, especially in our area and all across Idaho," said Sky Buffat, PIO for the Idaho Transportation Department.

Last year's winners were the Swan Valley School, which came up with "Anti-Snow-cial," and Rigby Middle School, which came up with "Pow Pow Ka Plow." To check out last year's winners, visit HERE.

If you are a teacher and want to register your class for a chance to win, visit HERE.