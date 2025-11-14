Museum of Idaho hosts Bug Baking Competition for “BugsGiving”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Museum of Idaho invited the community to get out of their comfort zone, hosting an evening event all about eating bugs.

"This is a really fun 'Museum After Dark' program that we run each year, that's essentially a cooking show that has different ingredients and games and challenges and tastings - and the trick is that every dish needs to have some kind of insect in it." said Jeff Carr, the Executive Director of the Museum of Idaho.

Participants prepared food in a "Chopped" style competition, and a panel of judges determined a cranberry crumble concoction was the best bug-infused side.

Other submissions included a six-cheese topped with nutty black ants, a chocolate pumpkin filling soufflé with meal worms, and honey topped waffle with a chopped cricket garnish.

They also shared interesting facts about bug consumption, also known as entomophagy.

For example, the organizers shared that between 25% - 33% of the world's population eat bugs regularly, sneakily turning a fun night into an educational experience.

"If we're harvesting bugs, they don't take near as much water, they can be raised inside, and that can happen all year round. It could assist in helping world hunger if more people ate bugs." said the Museum of Idaho's Managing Director, Chloe Doucett.

The Museum of Idaho carries out many "After Dark" events that make great adult oriented educational dates or group activities. You can find those at the Museum of Idaho facebook page.