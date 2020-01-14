Wild horse adoption slated

Local News

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bureau of Land Management Challis Field Office will hold its next wild horse adoption Friday, January 31 through Saturday, Feb. 1. It will be held at the challis Off-Range Wild Horse Corral Facility south of Challis on the Upper Hot Springs Road.

70 horses, ranging in age from 1 to 5 years old were gathered from the Challis Wild Herd Management Area. All of the available animals have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, de-wormed, and have a current negative Coggins test.

To qualify to adopt, a person must be 18 years of age with approved facilities to keep the animals and proper transportation for the animal from the event site.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. A silent competitive bid adoption will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. Horses will be adopted on a first-come-first-served basis.

Training demonstrations taught by Georgetown wild horse trainer Mario Johnson will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The off-range corrals will be open for public viewing January 25, 26, and 30 from noon to 4 p.m.

Through the new Adoption Incentive Program, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling, for each animal. That normally occurs about one year from the adoption date. The incentive is only available for untrained animals that are eligible for adoption at BLM facilities, off-site events, or on the agency's Online Corral website.

You can find more information and adoption qualifications here.