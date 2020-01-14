Winter storm driving hacks: Why kitty litter and old socks could be game changers

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you hate driving in the winter, you are not alone.

Here are some useful and unique tips provided by Allstate to help you conquer winter-related driving dilemmas.

Get your vehicle out of the snow with kitty litter. Spreading kitty litter directly in front of the tires that are stuck (this will depend on whether your car is front or rear wheel drive) may help your tires grip and get you out of the snow.

Prevent windshield wipers from freezing with old socks. If you're out running errands, putting socks over each windshield wiper blade can help keep them from freezing over and sticking to your windshield while you're away from your car.

Cover side mirrors with plastic bags to prevent frost buildup. Keeping plastic grocery store or food storage bags in your glove compartment may help you keep your side mirrors from freezing.

De-ice your locks using hand sanitizer. The alcohol in the sanitizer is an ingredient known to help melt ice.

If you can avoid being on the road during harsh conditions, it’s recommended you do so. But, if you must get behind the wheel, keep the following tips in mind: