Idaho Falls man named Volunteer of the Year

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Three eastern Idahoans were among eight people recognized as Idaho's brightest stars. The eight were among 71 individuals honored in a Boise awards ceremony Wednesday.

Each of the volunteers were selected from one of seven categories by Serve Idaho, the Governor's Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

The local winners included Teacher/Professor Michael Haney of Idaho Falls, Veteran Scott Ferrara of Rigby, and Theron Case McGriff of Idaho Falls who was named the Governor Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year. McGriff is one of the founding members of Breaking Boundaries.

Serve Idaho is a division of the Idaho Department of Labor and encourages voluntary public service and volunteerism throughout the state.

"Volunteerism is a gift that benefits citizens and addresses needs in communities throughout our state," said Gov. Brad Little. "These men and women are not seeking recognition, but it is important to acknowledge these Brightest Star recipients and their generous commitment to giving to others and ensuring a bright future for all citizens."