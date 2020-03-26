Teton Valley: Come visit some other time

Local News

TETON VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Mayors of Driggs and Victor are asking people not to visit.

"Community spread" of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in Jackson Hole, and Teton Valley medical professionals believe it could also be present there.

Tourism is a mainstay of the Teton Valley economy, but right now the Mayors say tourists could overwhelm the communities' limited health care services. "The sacrifice of giving up your vacation to help minimize the potentially devastating effects of the virus overwhelming local communities is small compared to what is being asked of so many of our fellow citizens."

In a joint statement, Mayors Will Frohlich of Victor and Hyrum Johnson of Driggs said, "the county has roughly 13,000 residents. Obviously if this virus hits the area with the ferocity it has hit other communities, the region could be in a dire situation where people will not be able to access the healthcare they require. People could die. That sounds blunt and harsh, but it's true. Teton Valley cannot handle an influx of sick people."

Several Idaho tourist spots have lately been seen as "virus vacation" spots. But, the mayors say the consequences of that travel could be devastating to the local community.

They pointed out the sacrifices faced by people people across the country as a result of the pandemic are real and lasting. "the sacrifice of giving up your vacation to help minimize the potentially devastating effects of the virus overwhelming local communities is small compared to what is being asked of so many of our fellow citizens."