Airports to receive federal CARES funds

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-Regional airports will land a share of Federal Aviation Administration funding under the federal CARES Act. It is intended to help selected airports respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

"This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation's airports during this crisis and save workers' jobs," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business. The money can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

FAA is encouraging airports to spend the money immediately to help minimize adverse impacts caused by the health emergency.

The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the federal share of 2020 grant appropriations to 100%. That will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue regardless of airports' current financial circumstances.

The funding will be available as soon as airports execute a grant agreement.

It is allocated using a variety of formulas that are already part of the national airport system.

Regional airports will be funded at these levels:

Jackson Hole

$16,494,770

Idaho Falls Regional

$2,279,821

Pocatello Regional

$1,190,517

Driggs-Reed Memorial

$69,000

Rexburg-Madison County

$30,000

Preston

$30,000

Blackfoot---McCarley Field

$30,000

Afton Muncipal

$30,000

Aberdeen Municipal

$20,000

Arco-Butte Co.

$20,000

Bear Lake County

$20,000

You can find other specific airport information here.