today at 11:47 am
Published 11:52 am

Local company invents new type of light

Pure-Light Technologies, Inc. Facebook

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A small startup company in Rigby has invented a new type of lightbulb.

The company Pure Light says this will make other light bulbs obsolete.

They say they have also invented a new anti-smog/anti-pollution electric muffler that is expected to reduce vehicle emissions by up to 80%. 

Those two new inventions are now patent pending. 

They expect to patent another 10 products within the next year based upon their new Super-Oxygen technology.

Tune in to KIDK Eyewitness News 3 at 5:30 and Local News 8 at 6:00 to meet the inventors behind the devices.

