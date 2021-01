Local News

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: Idaho Falls Police were called to a disturbance in the 1100 block of St. Clair Avenue at around 9 p.m. Thursday.



Police said the argument involved a firearm, but did not elaborate.



All of the people involved in the incident have been located and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.



More information may be released today.