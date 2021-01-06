Center for the Arts donates rent relief

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-The Center for the Arts in Jackson has announced it will provide more than $225,000 in rent relief for organizations with facilities on the Center’s campus.



Funding for the program comes through a donation from the Lea Charitable Trust. It represents a 40% reduction on the already subsidized lease rates. It’s aimed at helping the organizations deal with the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Center provides a home for more than 20 independent nonprofits. Most offer programs to enhance the cultural community of Jackson Hole. A group of founding visionaries starting planning the Center in the 1990’s. The Arts and Education Pavilion was opened in 2005 and the Center Theater opened in 2007.



“The Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating on all arts organizations. This significant assistance moves our focus from surviving to thriving; we can set our sights on making great theatre in 2021,” said Clare Symmons, Executive Director of Off Square Theatre Company.

The Resident Organizations on The Center Campus are:

Art Association of Jackson Hole

Cathedral Voices Chamber Choir

Center of Wonder

Central Wyoming College - Jackson

Dancers’ Workshop

Jackson Community Theatre

The Jackson Hole Chorale

Jackson Hole Community Band

Jackson Hole Community Radio / 89.1 KHOL

Jackson Hole Public Art

Jackson Hole Writers

Jackson Wild

Jazz Foundation of Jackson Hole

MusicLand / Jackson Hole Youth Orchestra

Off Square Theatre Company

pARTners Jackson Hole

Riot Act Inc. Theatre Company

Teton County School District

Teton Music School

Think WY / Wyoming Humanities

Wyoming PBS “The Art Association (of Jackson Hole) is very thankful as art making is vital to our community and to our health and this kind of support helps us keep fulfilling our mission,” said Executive Director Bronwyn Minton. The Art Association leases over 10,000 square feet at The Center.



The Dancer’s Workshop is a major stakeholder at the Center. “It is gestures like this that will pave the road of working closely together to benefit all arts organizations and in turn, provide extraordinary arts programming for our extraordinary community, said Babs Case, Artistic Director of Dancers’ Workshop.

