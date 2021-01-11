January 2021 Water Supply Outlook Report

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Problems from our slow start to the 2021 water year may flow well into the months ahead.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has released the January Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2021 water year.

Water year 2021 started off slowly with below-normal precipitation during the fall across most of Idaho and the Snake River headwaters.

As of January 1, total snowpack and precipitation are below normal across all basins, with the Clearwater, Coeur d’Alene-St. Joe, and Pend Oreille-Kootenai basins faring closest to normal conditions. However, at the time of compiling the Water Supply Outlook Report this month, early January storms increased total snowpack across all basins. Streamflow, snowpack, and precipitation data for each basin can be accessed on the NRCS Idaho Snow Survey web page.

“With nearly three more months of the normal snow accumulation season, and the continued prediction for moderate La Niña conditions, the outlook looks promising for meeting this year’s water supply demands," said Erin Whorton, the new Hydrologist-Water Supply Specialist for NRCS Snow Survey in Idaho. "Historically, La Niña conditions have resulted in increased precipitation across Idaho.”

January 1 streamflow forecasts are affected by the inherent uncertainty in how the snowpack will develop. Water users can expect streamflow forecasts, issued by the National Water and Climate Center team, to grow more accurate as we near peak snowpack timing.

Another report will be released in February.

U.S. Geological Survey hydrologist Daniel Tappa says by then we should have a clearer understanding of if we'll have a water shortage or not.