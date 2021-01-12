Allegiant announces new service to Jackson

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-In addition to Portland, Oregon and Key West, Florida , Allegiant Airlines has announced new service from the Jackson Hole Airport.



The airline announced plans for new service between Idaho Falls and Portland early today. The announcement includes a total of 21 new nonstop routes, including 9 to the new cities, and eight routes that were delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The new service from Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) includes Los Angeles International, beginning June 2, Phoenix, Arizona via Mesa Gateway Airport, beginning June 2, Las Vegas, Nevada, via McCarran International beginning June 4, and Reno, Nevada via Reno-Tahoe International Airport, also beginning June 4.

