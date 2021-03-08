1 hospitalized after snowmobile accident

Local News

WEST YELLOWSTONE (KIFI) - The West Yellowstone Police Department dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a snowmobile crash that had resulted in a possible broken leg Monday around 9:56 a.m.

The 911 coordinates retrieved from the call indicated the group was approximately seven miles southwest of West Yellowstone on the Two Top trail system.

Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Custer Gallatin National Forest and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District responded to assist with the rescue.

Rescuers located the injured snowmobiler, loaded them onto a specialized enclosed rescue sled and transported them safely to West Yellowstone.

A Hebgen Basin Fire District ambulance transported the patient to the Big Sky Medical Center.