Idaho Falls Aquatic Center to close for repair this fall

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-A major repair of its HVAC systems will call for closure of the Wes Deist Aquatic Center in Idaho Falls beginning this fall. The systems help control humidity and moisture within the center.



The repairs were originally planned to begin May 1, but were pushed back due to supply and production issues that delayed the delivery of materials.



Users and parents encouraged the city to move the repair work to fall to allow schools to compete in the fall swimming season.



“There is never a good time to close a facility like this,” said Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Director PJ Holm. “We typically have about 120,000 users a year at the pool making it an incredibly well used facility. So when we have major repairs like this, it is going to be felt in the community and we want people to know well in advance so they can be prepared.”

The pool is scheduled to close on November 7 and will remain closed for several months while the new system is installed.



The construction will replace two systems, originally installed in 1986, with one new and more efficient system.



The total cost of repair is estimated at around $1 million. The work will include replacement of old, corroded metal fixtures and other minor repairs.

“These are essential fixes that will help extend the life of this facility for many years to come,” said Holm. “The aquatic center is really an essential part of the community, and with this new, upgraded technology, we hope to make it possible for people to enjoy swimming here for a long time to come.”

Officials expect the Aquatic Center to reopen sometime next spring.