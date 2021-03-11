Exclusive look at Rigby High School’s play

Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Imagine having no memory of your past.

Rigby high school presents the story of Anastasia. A tale about a girl trying to discover her past and who she is. And when you learn you're the last daughter of the Romanov dynasty, things can get complicated.

"Six or seven years ago is when i first heard they were making a broadway adaptation of Anastasia and my thought was it's about time," says Director Jesse Arnold.

It opened in 2017 and then in 2018 I saw it on broadway. I went in somewhat sceptical but I tried to keep an open mind. And i ended up loving and i knew it was a show i wanted to do as soon as they released the performance rights

"I read about the changes they made in the script to make it more historically accurate," says Arnold.

Like any adaptation, there will be some noticeable changes from the original film. To make it more historically accurate.

Changes such eliminating Putin and Rasputin. But at its core the story remains the same.

"The story is also incredible. It's about hope, hope for a better life and creating a new identity for oneself," said Arnold.

So play goers can expect familiar faces from the film as well as some amazing costume design and dazzling choreography.

We double casted some of the lead roles we thought would be the option considering everything that's going on with covid just in case one of our leads had to quarantine. Each cast has developed their own personality for the character and interpreted a direction for the character and it's amazing to see.

The cast gives phenomenal performances for the new and old show stopping moments.

"The music is absolutely fantastic. You will be wowed that this is a high school production and not a professional production," said Arnold.

Through hard work and dedication, the cast has powered through the pandemic to deliver this family friendly performance, bringing the story of Anastasia to life.

Anastasia runs through March 17th. Tickets are $7 for non-students and $5 for students.