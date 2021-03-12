Rexburg bank names new branch manager

Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-D.L. Evans Bank has named Justin Kostial as Vice-President Branch Manager of its Rexburg branch.



Kostial joined D.L. Evans Bank four years ago as a commercial loan officer and has worked in banking for 20 years. As Branch Manager, he will direct the operational and commercial lending efforts of the branch.



Kostial has an Associate’s Degree through Ricks College Business Management. He coaches youth baseball and football in his spare time.