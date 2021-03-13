Daylight saving time: ‘Turn and test’ to stay safe from home fires

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As you turn your clocks forward for daylight saving time this Sunday, the Red Cross of Greater Idaho encourages you to also test your smoke alarms.

In the first two months of 2021 alone, Idaho Red Cross volunteers have helped almost 90 people with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning following 29 disasters, the vast majority of which were home fires.

“Home fires remain the nation’s most frequent disaster during COVID-19,” said Nicole Sirak Irwin, regional CEO of the Red Cross of Idaho and Montana. “This weekend, take a moment to test your smoke alarms to help protect your family against home fires.”

HOW TO ‘TURN AND TEST’

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. Below are steps to take when testing your alarms:

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That's because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the instructions.

Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it's too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor's home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

