Crapo calls for tax filing deadline extension

Local News

WASHINGTON (KIFI)-Idaho Senator Mike Crapo is urging the Internal Revenue Service to consider extending the April 15 tax-filing deadline.

Crapo believes there is growing bi-partisan support to extend the deadline.

"The various coronavirus relief programs created over the last year, including the bill signed into law just last week, have resulted in a large amount of extra paperwork for taxpayers this year and have required tax preparation firms to constantly update their systems," said Crapo. "The IRS should strongly consider extending the filing deadline, giving taxpayers and businesses more certainty and time to receive accurate guidance and file returns properly."

Crapo is Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee.