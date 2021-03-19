Teton County health officials advise: follow health orders

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Although the state of Wyoming has dropped most of its COVID-19 health restrictions, The Teton County Health Department is recommending businesses and organizations continue to follow US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

The county is also encouraging businesses and organizations to continue to follow all current local and state health orders, including the mask order, which is currently in effect through April 16.

Teton County Director of Health, Jodie Pond, MPH stated, “We feel it is important to continue to follow guidance to continue to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 in our community. These guidelines are based on what we know works to decrease the number of cases in our community and keep businesses open. Vaccines are our best hope. When you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination please do you part and get one.”

You can review all current health orders in Teton County, Wyoming here.