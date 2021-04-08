Governor outlines Wyoming rescue plan priorities

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has created a group of stakeholders to develop a blueprint for the use of federal relief funds being distributed to the state through the American Rescue Plan.



Estimates are Wyoming will receive $1.1 billion, plus millions in additional funds through tax rebates to individuals and direct payments to local government and other entities.



“I am committed to working with the Legislature to ensure that we use the funds effectively and responsibly, and that we seek to develop big ideas that will have significant and long-lasting impacts” the Governor added. “Wyoming won’t see these funds for some time, allowing us to develop a plan to ensure these dollars benefit citizens for years to come.”



Gordon estimates Wyoming will have nearly four years to spend the funds. He wants the stakeholders to address what he considers the highest priorities. Those include Health and Human Services, Education and Workforce, and Economic Diversity and Economic Development.



He said the one-time funding should be spent for one-time expenses.