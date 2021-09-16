Petito Family Attorney reads statement and takes questions

Local News

BOHEMIA, New York (KIFI) - A Florida woman who vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend is the subject of a nationwide search.

The Schmidt/Petito family attorney is set to read a letter from the Schmidt and Petito family to Christopher and Roberta Laundrie Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

You can watch below.

Police video shows 22-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito had been arguing with her boyfriend in a Utah tourist town.

The Moab Police video shows officers trying to help Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laudrie near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12.

You can view the video with Petito below and the video with Laudrie below that.

Petito told officers she hit and scratched Laundrie because he was telling her to calm down.

Officers ultimately decided not to charge her with domestic violence and got Laundrie a hotel room for the night.

The couple was living in a converted camper van during their cross-country journey.

Laundrie returned to Florida with the van and has not cooperated with investigators.

The North Port Police Department held a press conference Thursday. You can view it below.