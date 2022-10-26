Nearly all entrances and roads in Yellowstone will be closed Nov. 1

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – The West, South and East entrances and nearly all roads in Yellowstone National Park will be closed to regular vehicle traffic Nov. 1.

The park annually closes roads at this time of year to prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which will begin Dec. 15. The last day for visitors to drive most roads will be Monday, Oct. 31.

Park roads that will be closed Nov. 1 include:

Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

Norris to Canyon Village

Canyon Village to Lake Village

East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass)

Lake Village to West Thumb

South Entrance to West Thumb

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)

Old Faithful to Madison

West Entrance to Madison

Madison to Norris

Tower Junction to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) closed for the season Oct. 21 due to inclement weather.



Park roads open year-round

The roads between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley), will be open year-round. However, in June of this year, sections of the road were significantly damaged by floods and closed temporarily. The road between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana, reopened to regular traffic on Oct. 15. The road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open to regular traffic no later than Nov. 1. For details - including up-to-date photos - about the June floods in the park and ongoing recovery, visit go.nps.gov/YELLflood.



If you plan to drive in the park during the fall and winter:

Prepare for changing weather conditions.

Have flexible travel plans.

Expect limited services. Check Operating Hours and Seasons for details.

Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.

Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice.

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone: Visit Park Roads. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions). Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.



All communities near Yellowstone are open year-round, with local businesses offering a wide range of fall and winter recreation opportunities. For information about communities in Montana (Gardiner, West Yellowstone, Cooke City, and Silver Gate), visit www.visitmt.com. For information about communities in Wyoming (Cody and Jackson), visit www.wyomingtourism.org. And if your travel plans to the park take you through Idaho, visit www.visitidaho.org.