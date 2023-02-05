Snow showers and gusty winds continue overnight into the early morning

We currently have lots of snow showers in the region this afternoon that are expected to continue all the way into Monday morning dropping another inch of snow for most areas. Most of the snow showers are currently in the mountains, but we should see more snow roll into the valleys especially in the early morning hours on Monday.



For the next few hours heading into the nighttime hours, most snow showers look to stay in the mountains of central ID, east of the Snake River Plain, SE Idaho, and the Tetons in western WY. Once we get into the early morning hours, we should some snow showers reach most of the Snake River Plain from about 4am-8am. After 9am, we are expecting most of the snow showers to quickly dry up with most of the region seeing dry partly to mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of Monday. Only stray mountain showers will be left by Monday afternoon.



Winds are expected to stay pretty breezy tonight. Sustained winds are expected to be between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds should start to calm down a little more into Monday morning with winds down to 5-15 mph.



Snow showers will come back on Wednesday after a fairly dry Tuesday.