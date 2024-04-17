WATCH LIVE: Chad Daybell Trial Day 5

Skip to Content
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Day 5 of the Chad Daybell Trial began with Rexburg Police Det. Chuck Kunsaitis taking the stand to present evidence of Lori Vallow's bank accounts associated with money received from Social Security for JJ and Tylee.

Those accounts had deposits of thousands of dollars coming in monthly as payments to Tylee and JJ.

Tylee’s account was closed shortly after her death and the money was transferred into Lori’s account.

In September of 2019, a deposit was made into Lori’s account with JJ’s benefits. Prosecutor Rob Wood asks Detective Kunsaitis about that deposit. “And detective, was there anything significant about that deposit date to you? Yes. What is that? JJ was killed a few days later on or around the 22nd. 23rd," Kunsaitis said.

In addition to Lori’s financial records, they also looked at those of Alex Cox and Chad Daybell. Alex had a joint account with Lori. He made 46 purchases for gun-related items.

Linda Larsen is in the courtroom in Boise and will provide a full report during our evening newscasts.

