Portneuf Medical Center is hosting a NICU reunion

Pocatello, Idaho (PMC) – Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) invites Portneuf neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) graduates and their families to a NICU reunion on Monday, August 26. The reunion has an “indoor beach party” theme and is an open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in PMC’s Pebble Creek Conference Room.

Reunion attendees will get to reunite with doctors and staff, play games for prizes and enjoy refreshments. The event is open to Portneuf NICU graduates of any age and their families.

“It is an honor and a privilege to attend to new life and journey with families through the NICU experience,” said Elizabeth O’Donnell, neonatologist at PMC. “It will be a joy to reunite with them and see the babies grow.”

PMC has a level III NICU, which offers care for critically ill newborns, including those born at 22-24 weeks. The 16-bed NICU is staffed by board-certified neonatologists, neonatal nurses, respiratory therapists, dietitians, speech, occupational and physical therapists, pharmacists, social workers and case managers.