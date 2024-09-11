9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place at ICCU Arena Wednesday night

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University will be hosting the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb where community members and first responders will climb 110 stairs in honor of the lives lost on September 11th.

Attendees will be invited to take a memorial card representing an individual who died during the events of 9/11 with them as they climb.

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the ICCU Arena.