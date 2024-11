POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Crews will remove two large trees along the Portneuf River near Sacajawea Park in Pocatello.

They ask people to stay clear of the Greenway Path north of the parking area on Aspen Drive.

They will also remove a couple of smaller trees in the area so the city can move the Greenway Trial away from the eroding streambank.

For more information on the project, contact Hannah Sanger, Science & Environment Division at 208-234-6225.