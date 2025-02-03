3 car collision north of Shelley sends two to the hospital

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI)—Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that blocked US 91 north of Shelley Monday morning.

Idaho State Police said a 44-year-old Shelley woman driving a 2018 Ford Explorer was traveling north when it veered into the southbound lane, hitting head-on a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am driven by a 17-year-old Idaho Falls girl.

The Grand Am came to rest on the north shoulder. The Explorer spun around, came to rest facing south, and was hit in the rear by a 2013 GMC Sierra driven by a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man.

The drivers of the Explorer and the Grand Am were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The road was blocked for a couple of hours.