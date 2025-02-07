Bannock County offers free sandbags to protect homes from melting snow

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (News Release) – Bannock County officials and partnering agencies are making free sandbags available to the community early to help residents protect their homes from the melting snow.

The recent warm weather in Bannock County is quickly melting snow and thawing soil in valley areas, resulting in water pooling in some locations. To help people protect their homes, the Bannock County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is partnering with local agencies to offer free sandbags.

“We are glad to offer this program to folks each year as a way to help protect property and prevent damage to our homes,” said Wes Jones, Bannock County’s Emergency Management Director. “I’m grateful for our partnership with the Bannock County Public Works Department and other agencies who make this program work.”

Residents in need of sandbags can pick up free, empty sandbags during regular business hours at several designated locations throughout the county. After collecting their sandbags, individuals can fill them at no charge at any of the designated filling sites, available at all times.

Sandbag Pickup Locations:

Bannock County Road & Bridge Office (5500 S. Fifth Avenue, Pocatello)

Fort Hall Mine Landfill Office (1500 N Fort Hall Mine Road, Pocatello)

Inkom City Office (365 N Rapid Creek Rd, Inkom)

McCammon City Office (802 Front Street, McCammon)

Lava Hot Springs City Hall (115 Elm St., Lava Hot Springs)

Downey City Office (15 S. Main St., Downey)

Downey Swan Lake Highway District (211 US-91, Downey)

Arimo City Office (115 Henderson Road, Arimo)

Bag-filling Locations:

Bannock County Road & Bridge Office (5500 S. Fifth Avenue, Pocatello)

Fort Hall Mine Landfill Stockpile Yard (Below Gate, 1500 N Fort Hall Mine Road, Pocatello)

County yard on Old Hwy 91 east side of I-15, Inkom

County yard on 200 North Front Street, McCammon

County yard on east side of Blazer Hwy/US 30 Intersection, Lava Hot Springs

Downey City Office (15 S. Main St., Downey)

Downey Swan Lake Highway District (211 US-91, Downey)

While current water levels in the Portneuf River and surrounding bodies of water do not pose an immediate concern, the warm temperatures have caused the soil in low-lying areas to thaw, creating potential for localized water pooling. Even so, Jones encourages everyone to be aware of flood hazards, especially those living in low-lying areas, near water, and natural drainage areas.

For more information on sandbag distribution or additional flood preparedness resources, residents can visit bannockcounty.gov/oem.