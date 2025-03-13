Museum of Clean teases upcoming partnerships following success of new exhibit

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Museum of Clean opened the new 'Junior Vet Clinic' exhibit in their 'My World Discovery Museum' on March 8.

The Junior Vet Clinic was developed in partnership with Alta Animal Hospital and features hands-on opportunities for kids to practice veterinary care on stuffed animals with real industry tools.

"At My World Discovery Museum, we're very hands-on and STEM-focused," said Melody Daniels, executive director of My World Discovery Museum. "They were able to take what ordinarily would just be a cute little 'play with a puppy and play pretend with it,' and they took it to the next level–adding in those STEM components that made it way more engaging."

Daniels said the Junior Vet Clinic has been a big hit with their younger visitors, and they already have three other partnership projects in the works to add more exhibits to the museum in the next year.

For more information on the museum and to see a calendar of events, you can visit My World Discovery Museum's website.