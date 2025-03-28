Pocatello Chamber ‘Young Professionals’ host annual bowling fundraiser

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Chamber of Commerce hosted its fifth annual bowling fundraiser on Friday to raise money for their 'Young Professionals' program.

The bowling fundraiser, held at Pocatello's Tough Guy Lanes, supports the Young Professionals program in helping people entering the workforce or changing careers learn job skills and build a social network.

"We offer some masterclasses throughout the year on different topics ranging from personal development to professional development, communication skills, things like that," said Rachael Daniels, board member for the Chamber Young Professionals. "Our goal is to just retain young professionals in Pocatello so that they're finding a community and jobs here rather than leaving the area."

For more information on the Chamber Young Professionals, you can visit the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce website.